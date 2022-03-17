Homicide detectives question shooter in Fort Worth road rage death but haven’t made arrest

Fort Worth police are questioning a person they said shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon in what they are describing as a road rage incident, according to a news release.

Police said the shooting, which happened just after 3 p.m. in the 700 block of Plaza Drive, sent the man to the hospital with gunshot wounds where he died.

Police said homicide detectives were “interviewing the person responsible for the shooting” but that no arrests have been made. Police did not say why they haven’t made any arrests, including whether they believe the person who killed the man fired in self defense.

By this point in 2021, Fort Worth had 24 homicides, according to police. This year, the city has seen 21 to date.