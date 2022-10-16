3 people dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police say three people are dead and another is wounded after a shooting.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to Cedar Avenue at around 10:08 p.m.

Officers say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two died later.

Two of the victims who were killed were women and the third was a man. A fourth man was reported to have gone to the hospital on his own.

Police said no one is in custody at this point in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

