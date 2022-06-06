Homicide detectives at scene of incident in Harmar Township

Homicide detectives are at the scene of an incident in Harmar Township.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Nixon Road.

Allegheny County 911 said police, EMS and fire units were originally called to the scene, but police are the only ones who remain there.

An accident reconstruction team is also on the scene, according to officials.

This is a developing story and Chopper 11 is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert accepts job with FBI Woman shot in Stowe Township, suspect detained Missing two-year-old girl found safely, Amber Alert canceled VIDEO: Man in critical condition after shooting at restaurant on Pittsburgh’s South Side DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts