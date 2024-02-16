Homicide detectives seek public’s help in stabbing death of Long Beach man

Homicide detectives in Long Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for the stabbing death of a 35-year-old man earlier this month.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Long Beach Boulevard at around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 after receiving reports of an adult male needing medical attention.

At the location, police found the 35-year-old suffering numerous stab wounds to the upper body, according to a news release from LBPD.

Paramedics with the Long Beach Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Investigators believe the 35-year-old may have been involved in a dispute with another person or persons, who fled the area before police arrived.

The motive for the fatal stabbing and the circumstances surrounding the incident, however, are still under investigation.

“Detectives are asking for the community’s help in gathering additional information,” the release stated. “If anyone observed any altercations in the area of the 1300 block of Long Beach Boulevard in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, please contact Homicide Detectives.”

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his family by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

