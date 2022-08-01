Homicide discovered in commercial area off West Woodlawn Road in Charlotte, CMPD says

A fatal shooting was reported late Sunday, July 31, in a commercial area near the intersection of Interstate 77 and West Woodlawn Road, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say the shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street. The area is just north of West Woodlawn and is home to hotels, restaurants and bars.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting a homicide investigation in the 4800 block of Wallingford Street.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to Atrium Main where he was pronounced deceased,” CMPD said in a news release.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.”

Tips can be offered anonymously through Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Fatal shooting investigated at east Charlotte apartment community, CMPD says

1 killed, 1 injured when pickup strikes pedestrians in bike lane, Belmont police say

Homicide victim made it to Charlotte emergency room, but died at entrance, CMPD says