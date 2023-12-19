Homicide discovered when police do 2 a.m. welfare check on W. Tyvola Road, CMPD says

A welfare check at 2 a.m. led police to a homicide victim along West Tyvola Road in Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It happened Tuesday, Dec. 19, in the 3900 block, a residential area about one mile north of Billy Graham Parkway.

“Officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers pronounced the victim deceased on the scene,” police said in a news release.

The man’s body was found “at an apartment complex” near Perimeter Pointe Parkway, according to the Observer’s news partner WSOC.

Details of a suspect have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CMPD’s Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

$95,000 in cash found in backseat during traffic stop on busy interstate, SC cops say

Woman answers knock at door of Charlotte home and gets attacked by intruder, CMPD says

Child taken during car theft was abandoned on doorstep of a stranger, SC sheriff says