Homicide in East Austin being investigated by police
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in East Austin.
The incident happened near 2500 Sol Wilson Avenue at around 10:15 p.m.
🚨APD is currently investigating a homicide near 2500 Sol Wilson Ave. PIO4 will be en-route shortly and will update with a media briefing time and staging location.
— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) November 26, 2023
No further details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.