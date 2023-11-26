Homicide in East Austin being investigated by police

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide in East Austin.

The incident happened near 2500 Sol Wilson Avenue at around 10:15 p.m.

🚨APD is currently investigating a homicide near 2500 Sol Wilson Ave. PIO4 will be en-route shortly and will update with a media briefing time and staging location. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) November 26, 2023

No further details have been released at this time.

