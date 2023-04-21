Homicide hearing continued when suspect retains private lawyer

Apr. 21—WILKES-BARRE — A preliminary hearing for homicide suspect Natanihel San Martin on Friday was abruptly continued when he retained a new attorney at the 25 hour.

San Martin, 40, was arrested by Wilkes-Barre police detectives after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend Carla Pina inside 42 Darling St. on Feb. 12.

Court records say Pina returned to the Darling Street residence from an evening out at a casino as San Martin drank "almost an entire bottle" of Hennessey that changed his demeanor.

San Martin went into a bedroom he shared with Pina and a gunshot was heard, resulting in Pina entering the bedroom and a second gunshot occurred, court records say.

San Martin allegedly emerged from the bedroom holding a firearm and dragged Pina to the living room to perform life saving measures until police and city emergency medical technicians arrived at the residence. Pina died at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

San Martin was represented by three attorneys from the Luzerne County Public Defender's Office until about 4 p.m. Thursday.

At the start of the preliminary hearing before District Judge Thomas Malloy held at the courthouse, Attorney Demetrius Fannick said the public defender's office no longer represents San Martin as he retained a private attorney, Joseph F. Saporito III.

Saporito requested a continuance so he could prepare for the preliminary hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski argued against continuing the proceeding but ultimately, Malloy postponed the hearing for San Martin's benefit.

A new date for San Martin's preliminary hearing on charges of criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children and two counts of reckless endangerment has not been scheduled.