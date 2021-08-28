Homicide hearing delayed

Aug. 28—SUNBURY — A hearing on Friday for a Shenandoah man accused of causing the accident that killed Kaylee V. Pukiewicz was delayed until a later date in Northumberland County Court.

Defense Attorney Michael O'Donnel, who represents Christopher Weston, 39, appeared briefly in front of Judge Hugh Jones to request the continuance. He said he will be seeking additional funds for expert witnesses.

Weston is accused of being high on methamphetamine when he nodded off and crashed a Mitsubishi Montero on April 11, 2018, along Snydertown Road. His passenger, Pukiewicz, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Weston is facing 27 counts, including felony charges of murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault.

Police said Weston left Pukiewicz at the scene because he was hiding a gun he wasn't legally allowed to own as a convicted felon. The criminal complaint states a review of Weston's Facebook showed Weston allegedly discussed with multiple people his role in the accident, and his use and possession of drugs and illegal firearms, police said.

Weston is scheduled for a status conference on unrelated drug charges at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 3 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.