Homicide hearing postponed in Union County

Jun. 5—LEWISBURG — Tuesday's scheduled preliminary hearing for Myrle Miller, charged in the poisoning death of her late husband, John W. Nichols, has been continued. A new date and time hasn't been updated on Miller's online docket sheet.

Miller, 76, of Winfield, was to appear before Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch at the Union County Courthouse. She's charged by state police with first-degree murder, insurance fraud, theft by deception, forgery, perjury and dealing in proceeds of unlawful dealings. She's held without bail at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.

It's not unusual for preliminary hearings to be continued to later dates in major cases such as homicide arrests.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO