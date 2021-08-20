Homicide hearing rescheduled for woman accused in husband's poisoning

Aug. 20—MIFFLINBURG — The preliminary hearing for homicide defendant Myrle E. Miller, 76, will resume at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7. The hearing will be conducted remotely via Zoom. One witness is slated to testify.

Miller is accused in the poisoning death of her late husband, John W. Nichols, who died in 2018. State police arrested Miller in May and she remains held without bail in Northumberland County Jail. She is represented by Union County Chief Public Defender Brian Ulmer.

A daylong preliminary hearing was conducted at the Union County Courthouse with 13 witnesses having already testified. However, Dr. Kevin Whaley, a forensic pathologist who reviewed Nichols' autopsy, was unavailable to testify when called upon. Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch adjourned the meeting and ordered it be rescheduled to allow Whaley to testify.