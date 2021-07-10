Homicide hearing scheduled for end of July

Jul. 10—SUNBURY — A Shenandoah man accused of causing the accident that killed Kaylee V. Pukiewicz is set for a pre-trial conference on July 26 in Northumberland County Court.

Christopher Weston, 39, was scheduled to appear for a hearing on Friday but a miscommunication with defense attorney Michael O'Donnell caused the attorney to miss the proceeding. The hearing will now take place at 9:15 a.m. July 26 in front of President Judge Saylor.

Weston is accused of being high on methamphetamine when he nodded off and crashed a Mitsubishi Montero on April 11, 2018, along Snydertown Road. His passenger, Pukiewicz, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Weston is facing 27 counts, including felony charges of murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault.

Police said Weston left Pukiewicz at the scene because he was hiding a gun he wasn't legally allowed to own as a convicted felon. The criminal complaint states a review of Weston's Facebook showed Weston allegedly discussed with multiple people his role in the accident, and his use and possession of drugs and illegal firearms, police said.

