Homicide hearing set for Monday in Union County

Aug. 13—LEWISBURG — Myrle Miller, charged in the poisoning death of her late husband, John W. Nichols, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in her homicide case at 9:30 a.m. Monday before Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch at the Union County Courthouse.

The hearing was continued from June 8. Miller, 76, of Winfield, obtained a court-appointed attorney, Union County Chief Public Defender Brian Ulmer.

State police charged Miller with first-degree murder, insurance fraud, theft by deception, forgery, perjury and dealing in proceeds of unlawful dealings. She's held without bail at a county jail.