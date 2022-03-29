Homicide by heroin: 'It's a sad ending to a long, sad story'

BERKELEY - By the day James R. Tice Jr. died of an overdose, he already had survived two others.

By all outward appearances, Tice, who went by JR, had finally begun to rebound from his years-long addiction, his father, James Sr., who goes by Jimmy, told the Asbury Park Press.

On Feb. 25, 2018, Jimmy found JR unresponsive in JR's room in their Berkeley home. JR had taken a fatal dose of heroin mixed with fentanyl, a hyperstrong synthetic opioid. He was 28.

JR's family already had suffered enough horrible surprises. The elder Tice knew the score as soon as he called out for his son that morning and got no answer.

James R. "JR" Tice Jr. loved to fish. He had plans to go fishing the day his father found him dead.

"I knew what I was going to find when I opened the door," he said. "It's a sad ending to a long, sad story."

The same cocktail of narcotics also had killed 45-year-old Keith Tandberg, also of Berkeley. Police said he was found unresponsive and pronounced dead shortly after midnight, just hours before Tice found his son.

Cody Todd Lessing, 26, also of Berkeley, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of strict liability homicide in Tandberg and Tice's deaths for selling them the drugs that killed them, according to court records. Judge Guy Ryan sentenced him in April to a decade behind bars, 85 percent of which he must serve under the terms of the state's No Early Release Act.

What is strict liability homicide? Learn more in the video at the top of this story.

The elder Tice said that when JR was younger, he would drink beer but never messed around with the harder stuff.

"He was into the quads, motorcycles; he didn't need to get screwed up because that was his high," Tice said.

That all changed one night in 2011 when JR was riding dirt bikes with a friend whom whom Tice called JR's "brother from another mother." The friend lost control and a car struck him. He spent months in the hospital, undergoing surgery after surgery.

After the crash, Tice said, his son began spiraling.

Story continues

"JR had never taken a pill, never done any of that (expletive)," Tice said. "He went into a big-time depression."

It started with painkillers and then shifted to cheaper heroin.

"He'd still, you know, he was friendly, but he wasn't him," Tice said. "We just took it for granted that he'd come out of it."

There were better times and worse times. JR stole money from a relative and the theft drove wedges between family members. He was in and out of rehab. There were two other overdoses. During one, the elder Tice heard a crash in the younger's room and found him overdosing. Tice did his best to revive him.

"I had him gurgling at least before the cops came," he remembered. The police used naloxone to bring JR around. "He said, he goes, 'I wasn't trying to kill myself,'" Tice said.

But after that, finally, things seemed to be getting better.

For the year before JR died, "I thought I had my kid back," Tice said. "He had stopped using." He got a girlfriend. He worked. He went fishing. In fact JR and his girlfriend had a date to go fishing the morning Tice found him for the last time.

"Around 10 I say, 'Hey Jay,'" Tice recalled. "He didn't answer."

From bitter experience, Tice knew how to spot if JR was using again.

"That's what made this whole thing so frustrating," he said. "He had been good. I knew what to look for by now. He couldn't hide it. I don't know how he went and bought it."

Cody Lessing's criminal history dates back to 2011.

Lessing's criminal history dates to 2011, when he and another man shot a pellet gun at two children, hospitalizing one. Lessing was convicted of endangerment but acquitted of aggravated assault, according to court records. He got five years' probation.

He was sentenced to another five years' probation in 2013 on a burglary conviction, then two more years in 2015 for conspiracy, court records show. Later in 2015 a judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison for a drug conviction.

"He got every frigging break the legal system could possibly give a guy and not lock him up for five or six years at a time," Tice said of Lessing. "This is what jails are for, this guy right here. Not guys that write a bad check."

Lessing was locked up at the Ocean County Jail in Toms River as of Wednesday, according to jail records. His public defender was not available for comment.

Besides his father and mother, Lynn, JR Tice left behind two sisters, according to his obituary.

"People tell me, 'it'll get better,'" Tice said. "It might get better. But I don't know what that means."

