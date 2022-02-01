Homicide is ‘highly unlikely’ the cause of death of southwest Illinois woman, police say

An autopsy of a 91-year-old woman found dead at Macoupin County home contradicts initial suspicions that she had been murdered, officials say.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, which was called to investigate, now says it’s “highly unlikely” that the death of Nancy Blycker was the “result of homicidal means.”

It has turned the case back over to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department. The official cause of death is pending further laboratory analysis, a release stated.

Blycker was found in the driveway of her Bunker Hill home in the 2900 block of Wood Hill Lane at about 7:40 a.m. Monday following a 911 call to the Macoupin County Sheriff. She has visible injuries, according to an earlier release sent by the Major Case Squad.

Approximately 20 investigators from around the St. Louis region are working the investigation in an attempt to identify a suspect, the release stated.

Bunker Hill is located about 17 miles north of Edwardsville on Illinois 159.