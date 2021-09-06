Homicide investigated northeast of Uptown Charlotte, CMPD says. Female died at scene

The discovery of an “unresponsive female” in a neighborhood northeast of Uptown Charlotte is being investigated as a homicide, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim and cause of death have not been released.

It counts as the city’s second homicide of the three-day Labor Day weekend.

Investigators say the body was found Monday in the 400 block of E. 22nd Street, a block north of Cordelia Park.

“Around 5:30 a.m., Eastway Division officers responded to a call for service to assist Medic for an unresponsive female,” CMPD said in a release. “Upon arrival, officers and Medic located a female who was not breathing, and she was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.”

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Condron is the lead detective assigned to this case.”

On Saturday, one person was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting spree that occurred around 4 a.m. in the 4900 block of Springview Road.

Identities of the victims have not been released. The area is near the intersection of East Sugar Creek Road and North Tryon Street, officials said.

Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.