Homicide investigation begins after elderly couple found dead in Big Bear home

The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station reported that the bodies of a deceased man and woman, both elderly, were found inside a home. Homicide officials are investigating.

Sheriff’s homicide officials are investigating the death of two elderly people whose bodies were found inside a home in Big Bear.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has not released the identity of the dead man and woman, who were found in a home in the 800 block of Breckenridge Road.

The area is south of Big Bear Boulevard and near the offices of Big Bear Unified School District.

The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station reported that on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the residence after a witness reported that the front door of the home was open.

When deputies arrived and found the bodies, detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

The Sheriff-Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the deaths and to positively identify the couple.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Specialized Investigation Division at 909-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

