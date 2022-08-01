Homicide investigation being conducted at north Charlotte gas station, police say

A homicide investigation is being conducted Monday night at a 7-Eleven in north Charlotte, police said.

The shooting victim died at the scene along Old Statesville Road near West W.T. Harris Boulevard, paramedics said.

Crime scene tape had much of the parking lot and gas pumps roped off.

No further information has been released.

