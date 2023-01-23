Homicide investigation happening in Kannapolis, police say

The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Police said they responded to Pacific Court just off Rainbow Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m.

At the scene, police found a person deceased in a parking lot near the area.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, according to police.

