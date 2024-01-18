Homicide investigation launched after body discovered near DeLand home
A body was discovered Thursday morning near a home, the DeLand Police Department said.
Police said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. to a suspicious incident at the home at South Frankfort and East New York avenues.
Investigators said they discovered a body while canvassing the area.
They said they took a suspect into custody.
“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public,” a police spokeswoman said. “The deceased individual’s identity has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.”
Investigators said they will release more details about the death once they determine the circumstances surrounding it.
See a map of the scene below:
