Homicide investigation launched after body found in car
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after finding a body in a burned, abandoned car.
Around 2:30 p.m on Thursday, investigators found a car in the woods off Wire Road in North Vancleave.
The car was burned and inside a body was found. Authorities believe the car may have been stolen.
The body is currently at the crime lab in Gulfport as officials attempt to get a positive identification on the victim.
Those with information are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063