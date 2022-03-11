Homicide investigation launched after body found in car

Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after finding a body in a burned, abandoned car.

Around 2:30 p.m on Thursday, investigators found a car in the woods off Wire Road in North Vancleave.

The car was burned and inside a body was found. Authorities believe the car may have been stolen.

The body is currently at the crime lab in Gulfport as officials attempt to get a positive identification on the victim.

Those with information are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063