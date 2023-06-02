UPDATE: Homicide investigation launched after Dayton shooting

Dayton police are currently investigating a shooting from Thursday morning as a homicide, according to a police report.

Police and medics responded to the 100 block of Centre Street on reports of a shooting around 10:45 a.m., Dayton Police Sgt. Eric Brown told News Center 7.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once, Brown said. Medics took the man to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries. It’s unclear at this time when the man, only identified as a 48-year-old, died from his injuries.

We’re working to learn if a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.

