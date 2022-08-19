Homicide investigation launched following welfare check in Dayton

A homicide investigation is underway following a welfare check in Dayton Thursday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed police were called to perform a welfare check at a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue around 9:40 p.m. after a woman called to report that her brother was missing and a foul odor was coming from his home.

According to a Dayton police report, a homicide investigation has been launched.

Police have not released the identify of the victim at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue updating this story.



