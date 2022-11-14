Homicide investigation launched after four University of Idaho students found dead in off-campus home

A homicide investigation has been launched after four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home close to the university campus.

The bodies of the four victims were discovered inside the property on King Road, Moscow, just before midday on Sunday when police were called to a report of an unconscious person, according to Moscow Police Department.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found four victims dead at the property.

Law enforcement officials have remained tightlipped about the cause of deaths and no suspects have been named.

There is no longer believed to be an “active threat” around the university but the deaths are being investigated as a quadruple homicide.

Following the tragic discovery, the university campus was instantly placed into lockdown with the University of Idaho issuing an alert to students to stay away from the area and shelter in place.

“Moscow PD is investigating a homicide on King Rd. near campus. Suspect is not known at this time,” tweeted the university.

“Stay away from the area and shelter in place. More information will be made available when possible.”

In a follow-up post one hour later, the university said that the shelter in place had been lifted with authorities believing there was “no active threat” to the public.

“Moscow police continues to investigate the death of four people near campus. They indicate there is no ongoing threat. More information will be available soon via email,” the university account read.

“Investigation continues. Suspect unknown. MPD does not believe there is an active threat. Shelter in place lifted. Remain vigilant.”

Home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Sunday (NBC)

In a message posted on Twitter on Sunday night, the university confirmed that all four victims were students at the college.

Their identities were not released and no further details were given, with their ages, genders and relationship to one another currently unknown.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” university President Scott Green said in the statement.

Story continues

Mr Green said that the victims’ families had been notified and the university will “continue to actively aid law enforcement’s efforts”.

The university cancelled all classes on Monday in honour of the victims and is offering counselling to affected students.

“An event of this magnitude can understandably have significant impacts on those left behind,” Green wrote. “As Vandals, we must come together and lift each other up,” Mr Green added.

The discovery of the deceased victims in Idaho came hours before a mass shooting unfolded at the University of Virginia campus in Virginia on Sunday night.

Three people were killed and two wounded in the attack, with the 22-year-old student suspect still at large on Monday morning.

The Moscow Police Department is asking anyone with information about the University of Idaho deaths to call 208-882-COPS