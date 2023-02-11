Homicide investigation launched after inmate dies in North Kern Prison

Feb. 10—A North Kern State Prison guard found an unresponsive man in his cell Wednesday, launching a homicide investigation into his death, according to a news release issued Friday.

An officer made his rounds around 9:08 p.m. Wednesday to check the security of inmates and saw Ariel Torres, 45, unresponsive in his cell. Medical teams attempted to revive Torres, but he died at 9:41 p.m.

The prison's investigative unit, along with the Kern County District Attorney and the Kern County coroner's office, are investigating. The coroner's office will determine Torres' cause of death.

Torres bunked with Matthew Holverstott, 44, who was sentenced to life without parole for second-degree murder, injury to an elder causing death and/or great bodily injury. Torres was sentenced from San Mateo County to serve two years for having child pornography.

Holverstott was sentenced from Sacramento County.