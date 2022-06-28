Homicide investigation launched after man found fatally shot on Tacoma’s Eastside
A man was shot to death Monday night in Tacoma’s Eastside neighborhood, police said.
Officers responded to the 800 block of East 65th Street about 9:55 p.m. to a report of a man shot. They found a man who’d been shot in the chest. He died at the hospital.
Detectives and forensics specialists were called to the scene.
No arrests have been reported.
The man’s killing brings the city’s homicide count to 26 so far this year. At this time last year, the city had 11 homicides.
