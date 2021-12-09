Homicide investigation launched after woman’s body found in Dover

A death investigation has turned into a homicide probe following the discovery of a woman’s body in Dover on Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was found with upper body trauma about 10:15 a.m. in the 9400 block of McIntosh Road, deputies said.

The woman has been identified but the Sheriff’s Office did not release her name.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.