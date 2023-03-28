Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead in Miami County

A homicide investigation is underway in Miami County Monday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., Miami County Sheriff Deputies were called to do a welfare check in the 11000 block of North Montgomery County Line Road, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a woman dead inside the home.

Duchak confirmed the death is being investigated as a homicide.

A person of interest is being interviewed by deputies, according to Duchak.

Further information about the investigation has not been released at this time.

Photos from the scene show crime scene tape around the home and surrounding property, as well as multiple cruisers on the scene.

Deputies on the scene said they could not comment on the investigation.

We are working to learn more about any possible suspects and the identity of the woman who died.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.



