Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead in Marlboro parking lot, suspect in custody

A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Marlboro hotel parking lot Thursday afternoon.

The woman was found dead in the Holiday Inn parking lot on Lakeside Avenue around 12:38 p.m. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Marlboro Police deemed the incident an “apparent homicide.”

Caution tape surrounded large portions of the exterior of the hotel parking lot.

A pickup truck was among the area investigators circled throughout the afternoon.

The DA’s office and Marlboro police are actively investigating the incident.

Boston 25 is working to learn more info regarding the victim and the suspect in custody.

BREAKING: Middlesex DA is investigating the apparent homicide of a woman found in the parking lot of this hotel in Marlborough. Seeing caution tape in a couple places outside the Holiday Inn. One crime scene surrounds a pickup truck. Suspect is in custody. Updates on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/2ut02PcL3b — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) June 1, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

