Homicide investigation launches after Phoenix police find man's body inside an apartment

An investigation by Phoenix police detectives began Tuesday after a man's body was discovered inside a Phoenix apartment.

Officers received a call for a welfare check at an apartment on 7141 North 19th Avenue on Monday just after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased individual with signs of injuries.

The Office of the Medical Examiner assisted in the homicide investigation, and detectives urged the community to provide any information they may have regarding the incident.

The identity of the man is still unknown.

Call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO with any information on the incident.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police find man's deceased body inside an apartment