Homicide investigation leads to 14-year-old's arrest

Jun. 21—Authorities have charged a 14-year-old boy with "the delinquent act of murder in the first degree" on Alamo Street on Clovis' west side Monday night.

Clovis Police are declining to identify the juvenile.

According to CPD Capt. Robbie Telles, CPD dispatch got a call of a possible suicide at 313 Alamo Street, apt. B. The caller reported finding a resident deceased in an apartment at the location.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Timothy Newbrough, 18, deceased on the couch of the residence.

According to Telles' news release, Newbrough appeared to have a gunshot wound to his head. Two shell casings from a handgun were in the living room of the apartment. While securing the scene to begin looking into this death; officers did not locate a handgun in the apartment.

It was also reported a vehicle belonging to Newbrough was missing from the residence. The car is a black, 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with Delaware registration XQ36679. The location of this car is still not known, according to Telles.

Based on the information observed by responding officers, the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was activated and began investigating Newbrough's death.

During the investigation, it was learned a fourteen-year-old male was identified as a suspect in the death of Newbrough.

A warrant was approved for the arrest of the juvenile, who is not being identified at this time, according to Telles.

The juvenile was arrested on the charge of the delinquent act of murder in the first degree. Telles reported the juvenile has been transported to a juvenile facility where he will be held until an arraignment hearing can be held.

Telles wrote this is still an active investigation.

"If you have any information related to this homicide, you are urged to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921," Telles wrote.

The Clovis Police Department also would like to remind you that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department's tip411 program which can be accessed by going to http://www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

