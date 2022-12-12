CMPD investigating deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday night in northeast Charlotte.

The investigation is on Tom Hunter Road, CMPD confirmed. A Channel 9 crew could see officers still at the scene just after 11 p.m. Saturday outside Bright Coin Laundry and Cleaners off of North Tryon St.

Police said the victim was found behind a strip mall and died at the hospital.

Channel 9 reporter Glenn Counts spoke with a resident who said the shooting has them worried about their safety.

“Mainly just worried about like my safety and the safety of everyone around their homes and stuff because it happens often -- not like every day -- but it happens a lot we hear gunshots around,” the resident, who did not want to be identified, said.

A suspect has not been arrested and the name of the victim has not been released. We are working to learn more.

No further information has been released about the shooting.

This is a developing story check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

