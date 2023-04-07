Homicide investigation ongoing after man dies in Lancaster SC shooting, police say

Police in Lancaster are investigating the shooting death of a man Thursday morning as a possible homicide, officials said.

Officers found the victim on Hughes Street around 1 a.m., according to a statement from the Lancaster Police Department.

The victim was identified as Timothy Barbee, 51, of Lancaster, according to Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner.

Barbee was taken from the scene to Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster where he died, police and coroner officials said.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.

Erin Tindal, spokesperson for the police department, said the death is under investigation as a homicide.

The crime scene is inside the Lancaster city limits.

The probe includes police department detectives, officers from the Lancaster County multijurisdictional violent crime task force, and the coroner’s office.

No other information has been released.