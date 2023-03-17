Homicide investigation opened after 18-year-old shot in Kansas City dies at hospital

Kansas City homicide detectives have taken over a shooting investigation that began just before midnight Saturday after an 18-year-old died in the hospital, according to police.

The gunshot victim, Makel Williams, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after police officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of West 12th Street, Officer Donna Drake, a KCPD spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Detectives and crime scene personnel canvassed for witnesses and collected evidence there after the initial call, Drake said.

The death of the teenager marks Kansas City’s 34th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city recorded 171 killings, the second worst year on record after 2020.

Police were asking anyone with information about Williams’ fatal shooting to contact detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.