Homicide investigation opened after 2-year-old expected to die of suspicious injuries

Columbus homicide detectives are investigating after a 2-year-old who is not expected to survive injuries related to suspected neglect was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

On Saturday, the Columbus police homicide unit responded to Nationwide Children's' Hospital on a suspicious injury or possible neglect incident, police said in a release. Hospital staff advised investigators that the victim, an unidentified 2-year-old girl, arrived in cardiac arrest.

The incident happened at the 300 block of S. Glenwood Avenue in Franklinton.

The victim has visible injuries, and she is not expected to recover at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

If the girl dies, she will become the third child in Columbus to have died this year from conditions police allege stem from abuse or neglect.

In January, Columbus police charged a Minerva Park woman with felony child endangerment after they say her 5-year-old son died of conditions stemming from suspected prolonged starvation. Only days later, a North Linden mother and her boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of an 8-month-old boy

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Police investigating Columbus girl's suspicious injuries as homicide