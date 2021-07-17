Homicide investigation opened after body found in Kansas City underpass, police say

Kansas City police have opened a homicide investigation after a body was discovered on Friday afternoon lying in the roadway near the Hidden Valley neighborhood on the city’s southeast side.

Officers were alerted around 2 p.m. and sent to the area where Blue River Road passes underneath Bannister Road, Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Investigation of the scene revealed there were suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, Drake said. The death was classified as a homicide on Friday night.

Police have said the victim is male; no other identifying information has been released. Police had no details regarding possible cause of death or injuries to immediately release, Drake said.

The homicide is the fourth reported in Kansas City within 24 hours.

On Thursday night, three people were found dead inside a home in the 3200 block of Woodland Avenue. A concerned family member called police after the residents had not been heard from.

Police are investigating the deaths as homicides. Authorities have yet to provide any details about how they died.

Police are asking anyone with information about the recent killings to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).