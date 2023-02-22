Homicide investigation opened for woman found dead near vacant Kansas City car wash

Kansas City police detectives were investigating the case of a woman was found dead near a vacant car wash in the Marlborough East neighborhood late Monday morning as a homicide.

Police officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. the 8300 block of Hickman Mills Drive on a reported call for service of an unknown medical nature, Officer Donna Drake, a KCPD spokeswoman, said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Responding officers discovered an adult female unresponsive near the vacant car wash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Death investigation being conducted by detectives at non-operational car wash at 83rd and Hickman Mills Drive. Subject pronounced deceased at scene. No further details available. @KansasCity @JacksonCountyMO @kcpolice pic.twitter.com/WLe41PASoW — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) February 20, 2023

Police identified her as 44-year-old Leigh Dalton.

On Tuesday, Drake said, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death to be a homicide.

Kansas City detectives continued to search for any possible witnesses or anyone with information on Tuesday. Police were encouraging those with information about the case to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.