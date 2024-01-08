Homicide investigation overnight in east Bakersfield: KCSO
Homicide investigation overnight in east Bakersfield: KCSO
Homicide investigation overnight in east Bakersfield: KCSO
While Michigan prepares for the CFP title game against Washington, many in the sport aren't happy the Wolverines are there at all. How will it all play out? Will it even count when punishments are handed down?
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) could reportedly file “a sweeping antitrust case” against Apple as soon as the first half of this year, according to The New York Times. The report says the agency is in “the late stages” of its investigation, focusing on the company’s control over hardware and software services.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season!
If you're still playing for a fantasy title or want to end the season on a high note, our analyst rankings can help you reach your goals.
About five gallons of hazardous liquid spilled after a truck crashed in Ohio. The waste came from the site of the February 2023 crash in East Palestine.
Now that's what we call beauty sleep. No rinse-out necessary.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
Still need an ice scraper to keep in your trunk this winter? The best-selling option on Amazon is on sale for just under $12 right now.
How we remember the Dolphins' season will be determined on Sunday night.
Franco was reportedly detained after meeting with prosecutors in Santo Domingo.
With the world's attention focused on Gaza, a brewing conflict in one of the world's most important shipping corridors is creating economic uncertainty and sparked fears of a much larger war in the Middle East.
The gap between the Huskies and the rest of the Big East has slowly closed since they rejoined the conference for the 2020-21 season.
Keep your patio or porch a lot warmer this season and reclaim the simple joys of sitting outside, even if it's snowy.
Jaylen Waddle left Sunday's game with an injury.
These stylish, cozy bottoms have earned more than 12,000 perfect ratings.
With the global re-commerce market expected to continue its growth spurt, marketplaces like Saudi Arabia’s Soum are looking to capture users in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The round was led by Saudi's Jahez Group with participation from New York-based Isometry Capital alongside existing investors Khwarizmi Ventures, AlRajhi Partners and Outliers Venture Capital.
Elon Musk's X marks the spot of the first confirmed investigation opened by the European Union under its rebooted digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). Announcing the opening of a "formal proceeding" today, the European Commission said the investigation will look at whether the social networking platform may have breached rules linked to risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency and data access for researchers.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
This is one of the most important weeks of the fantasy football season, for a plethora of reasons. Matt Harmon shares some key things to watch.