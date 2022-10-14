Homicide investigation into shooting of Virginia Beach 19-year-old stalls before charges can be brought

Conflicting statements and uncooperative witnesses have stalled the homicide investigation into the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Virginia Beach, according to police and prosecutors.

Jawan Johnson was shot once in the chest and died May 31 at a Sunoco gas station in the 2400 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. While Virginia Beach police said they identified the shooter almost immediately, 4½ months later authorities do not have the evidence necessary to make an arrest.

“At this point in time, there is not sufficient probable cause to charge any individuals in relation to this homicide,” said Amanda Herman, spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, the case has been hampered by conflicting accounts of what happened that night. Witnesses or those with direct knowledge of the circumstances leading up to the shooting have also declined to speak with detectives, further complicating things, police spokesperson Melissa Johnston said.

This means justice and closure has been delayed for Jawan Johnson’s family, his aunt Sheri Johnson said.

“This is devastating,” Sheri Johnson said. “We just want answers. We want closure.”

Jawan Johnson had been living with his aunt on-and-off for three years when he was shot at the Sunoco gas station — a seven-minute drive from the home.

Sheri Johnson encourages witnesses and those with information about the shooting to speak to detectives so “justice can be served.”

“Please speak up. We would do the same for your family,” Sheri Johnson said. “If this was your family, you would want answers, you would want closure. We deserve to know what happened to Jawan.”

Those with information can submit an anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com