Homicide investigation turns up 'destructive devices' at Addison home

Nov. 21—A team of explosives experts successfully dismantled several "destructive devices" found during a search of a home in Addison on Saturday as part of a homicide investigation, police said.

Police searched 65 East Side Road in connection to an ongoing investigation into a home invasion and homicide reported last week in Cherryfield, said state police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

It's unclear exactly what officers found inside the home or what danger the devices posed. Bomb specialists with the Bangor police, state police and state Fire Marshal's Office rendered the devices safe, but Moss did not specify if they were actually explosives. Addison and Cherryfield are about 12 miles apart along Route 1 in Washington County.

The homicide investigation began when officers were called to Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at 9:17 p.m. Thursday for a reported home invasion and assault. There, they found the body of Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy conducted Friday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Adams's death was a homicide, state police said.

A woman who was also at the Cherryfield home during the alleged home invasion was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim had minor injuries.