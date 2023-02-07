Homicide investigation underway after 17-year-old found dead near South Fulton LA Fitness

The South Fulton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the person who shot and killed a teenager last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Jan.25, South Fulton police were called to the 6300 block of Old National Highway, near LA Fitness.

When officers arrived, they found Isaiah Gaines, 17, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, the release states.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not disclosed any other information regarding the case.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: