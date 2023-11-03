Homicide investigation underway after 62-year-old man found dead in home in Sharon

A homicide investigation is underway after a 62-year-old man was found dead in his home in Sharon on Thursday.

Sharon and state police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating after a relative found Brad Larson with obvious injury in his home on Deerfield Road.

The relative contacted authorities and Larson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sharon Police and Sharon Fire personnel responded to the 78 Deerfield Road address, where Larson was pronounced deceased on scene, the DA says.

Police say there will be activity going on throughout the day and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says an autopsy will be performed as early as Friday.

No arrests have been made and the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

