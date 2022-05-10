Homicide investigation underway after 65-year-old woman found dead in New Castle

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide in New Castle.

According to police, 65-year-old Cecelia J. Liposky was found at 2804 Mercer Road in Neshannock Township.

Police said they’re trying to find her car. She drove a gray 2014 Nissan Sentra with a Pennsylvania license plate reading JTC5995.

Anyone who encounters the victim’s vehicle or has any additional information about this incident is asked to contact PSP New Castle at 724-598-2211.

