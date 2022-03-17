Homicide investigation underway after autopsy reveals man whose body was found in burnt RV died from gunshots

Mar. 16—The man found dead inside an RV that burned near the Garland District earlier this month died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

Dustin Burrows, 41, was found dead in an RV that caught fire on the 700 block of West Rockwell Avenue on March 6.

The medical examiner ruled Burrows' death a homicide.

Spokane police detectives continue to investigate the death, said Julie Humphreys, a department spokesperson.

It's likely the fire was set to cover up the homicide, Humphreys confirmed.

Investigators have arrested one person in connection to the death, but Humphreys declined to release his name.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident who hasn't spoken with investigators to call Crime Check (509) 456-2233 with reference No. 2022-20037466.