Homicide investigation underway after body found in driveway, DeKalb police say
DeKalb County police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding a woman’s death.
Authorities told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that a body was found in the driveway of an apartment complex on Wood Bend Drive in Stone Mountain.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Neighbors said they heard eight or nine gunshots early Monday.
Witnesses told Gehlbach the victim was a woman. Police have yet to confirm the victim’s identity.
TRENDING STORIES:
Tractor-trailer carrying chicken causes hen-drance on Cherokee County highway
Police chief calls images of white people using picture of Black man for target practice a ‘mistake’
2 metro Atlanta cities ranked among top places to live in 2023
Police have not provided information regarding what led to the death and if anyone is in custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: