Homicide investigation underway after body found in Anaheim water basin

Body found in an Anaheim water basin

Police are investigating after a body was found in an Anaheim water basin Sunday evening.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a water basin near Placentia Avenue and Orangethorpe Avenue at 5:36 p.m. after receiving a report of a body in the water.

They found the body near the shoreline upon arrival, and the Anaheim Police Department responded to the scene.

Information about the person who died was not immediately available.

Authorities are investigating whether the incident is related to a homicide, but have not ruled out other circumstances that may have led to the death.

The cause of death is pending an examination by the coroner’s office, said Sgt. Shane Carringer, an Anaheim Police spokesperson.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.