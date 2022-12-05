Homicide investigation underway after body found in Kansas City, Kansas, woods

A homicide investigation is underway months after a man was found dead in the woods in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police were initially called on Sept. 15 to a wooded area in the 4200 block of Kaw Drive after someone out walking came across a body, according to a news release Monday from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Ottoniel Agustin-Chavez, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The police department is now investigating Agustin-Chavez’s death, after an autopsy ruled the death a homicide.

Anyone with information on Agustin-Chavez’s killing is asked to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers TIPS line at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

No other information was immediately available.