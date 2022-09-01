Homicide investigation underway after body found along path in Gold Bar

Deputies are investigating a homicide after a body was found along a rural nature path in Gold Bar.

Deputies were called at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to the 47900 block of Highway 2.

When deputies first arrived, they treated the death as suspicious, but later changed their investigation to a homicide.

Deputies said one of several witnesses was walking along a path when they discovered the body.

Investigators told KIRO 7 that it’s rare to have a homicide case in a place that’s so remote.

“It’s pretty rare. Unincorporated Snohomish County is about 1,000 square miles, includes mountains, it’s pretty rare we would respond to something like this,” a deputy said.

The age and gender of the victim have yet to be released.

Investigators said the rural aspect of the case presented a challenge. “Our detectives work out of downtown Everett, and it’s just the amount of time it takes to drive on Highway 2 to get out here,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said.

While the investigation continues, several pressing questions still remain: How did the victim die, and were they actually killed at the scene or somewhere else?

An exact cause of death is not expected to be released for several days, as the medical examiners must identify the victim.

