The death of a man is being investigated as a homicide Friday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were notified about a possible shooting in the 1800 block of Lake Chapman Drive at 9:20 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When deputies arrived to investigate, they found a man dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.