Homicide investigation underway at Clayton apartment complex, police say

Clayton County police are currently investigating a homicide at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Lexington Square Apartments on Conley Road on Thursday evening.

Investigators have not released any details on the victim.

Channel 2 Action News crews at the complex see a large portion of the parking lot blocked off by police tape and officers going in and out of one of the apartments.

Police say because it is so early in their investigation, details are extremely limited.

